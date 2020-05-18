Poem – Interstate Pyre Song (By Josh Lowder)

Interstate Pyre Song

‘An alleged arsonist started a fire that burnt

up a concrete bridge near Atlanta, GA.

The FBI found no connections to terrorism.’

—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

.

Do not go nearer the first responder—

I fear for the yellow-clad men

blinded by more than the news-miner’s

smile. The intrepid reporter projects

across the room at me with a face,

over hours, soon smelted of its rest.

The flickering frame of pixelating rain

squelches the not-here, on-location

scene of billowing black smoke that chokes

the ribboning sky of its high blue above.

The bridge burns from beneath after a cracked head

lights a chair set in a buggy and kicks it

into corrugated conduit coils stacked haphazardly,

forgotten there by the city’s utilities.

Rush hour hits NE Atlanta: a snarl well into night.

Folli-cool’s Fashion Wigs empties onto Piedmont:

the hair models molt in the fried air:

neighbors in adult novelties eject a handful of shifty

miscreants, newborns bathed of blasphemy

in the sear-waves that emanate.

Released, the four Carolina-bound lanes crumble,

splash into burning plastic, release the devil’s belch—

a toxic ball of autumnal orange:

a pumpkin at sunset rolls upward, becomes

a burnt cauliflower false as night.

It chimneys above the pie-eyed afeared

bowing to their torched commute before

flames are tamed, the night’s rain brings steam

to the air around the macadam melt-heap: I can’t help

but recall the collapse of another rock-

solid structure that burnt fast into jagged rebar—

steel fingers dripped more firmament dust.

Still-lit sirens sing the neighbors awake.

Josh LowderJosh received his Poetry MFA from College of Charleston in 2018, where he won the First Crazyhorse MFA Poetry Prize, has contributed at Sewanee Writers Conference, road-managed bands like Fu-Manchu, and appeared for Adult Swim in ‘Too Many Cooks’.

