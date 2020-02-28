Poem – Rocky Mountainscaping (By Yuan Changming)

Rocky Mountainscaping

At the same height of

Every rocky mountain

Above all seasonal change

A snowline is widely & cursively cut

As if to bite a whole patch of

Sky from heaven

With rows of rows of

Whale-like teeth

Yuan ChangmingYuan Changming published monographs on translation before leaving his native country. Currently, Yuan edits Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include ten Pushcart nominations, eight chapbooks & publications in Best of the Best Canadian Poetry (2008-17) & BestNewPoemsOnline, among 1,609 others across 43 countries.

