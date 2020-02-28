Poem – Rocky Mountainscaping (By Yuan Changming)
Rocky Mountainscaping
At the same height of
Every rocky mountain
Above all seasonal change
A snowline is widely & cursively cut
As if to bite a whole patch of
Sky from heaven
With rows of rows of
Whale-like teeth
Author Bio: Yuan Changming
Yuan Changming published monographs on translation before leaving his native country. Currently, Yuan edits Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include ten Pushcart nominations, eight chapbooks & publications in Best of the Best Canadian Poetry (2008-17) & BestNewPoemsOnline, among 1,609 others across 43 countries.
