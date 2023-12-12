♫ Music Lyrics – Supernatural Love (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Supernatural Love (Parody of Golden Earring’s “Radar Love”)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
I’ve been waiting for this night,
My heart’s a pounding real tight
Their voices fill my head
Those boys are ready for the next fight.
It’s their calling, that’s right
To tell all of us that they are here
And now baby, there’s nothing to fear
For the Winchesters and Cas are ready to kick this bitch into gear.
When the Darkness comes crawling
And the monsters come storming
These boys and Cas come on marching,
Saving this world from falling.
They are heroes after all.
We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love
We’ve got CW to thank and cheer for
Supernatural Love
The television is playing their song.
Come on Dean, show us how you’re really strong.
Sam’s eyes have me hypnotized,
And Cas’s voice makes my heart rise.
Please, don’t leave us.
I hope you haven’t had enough.
You give us hope and comfort,
Keeping our dreams hanging above.
Nothing wrong with dreams after all.
We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love
We’ve got CW to thank and cheer for
Supernatural Love
No more waiting, they are finally near.
Gotta get ready, gotta fight the darkness here
One more monster, come on, let’s go
Hope Crowley’s still kicking because he was one hell of a foe
And the television is playing their song.
Come on Dean, show us how you’re really strong.
Sam sacrificed all for you
Cas got your back. Yes, that’s true.
Please, don’t leave us.
I hope you haven’t had enough.
You keep our dreams hanging above.
Nothing wrong with dreams after all.
We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love
We’ve got you heroes caught in our eyes
We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love
We’ve got a thing that’s called,
Supernatural Love
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.