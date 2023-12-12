♫ Music Lyrics – Supernatural Love (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Supernatural Love (Parody of Golden Earring’s “Radar Love”)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

I’ve been waiting for this night,

My heart’s a pounding real tight

Their voices fill my head

Those boys are ready for the next fight.

It’s their calling, that’s right

To tell all of us that they are here

And now baby, there’s nothing to fear

For the Winchesters and Cas are ready to kick this bitch into gear.

When the Darkness comes crawling

And the monsters come storming

These boys and Cas come on marching,

Saving this world from falling.

They are heroes after all.

We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love

We’ve got CW to thank and cheer for

Supernatural Love

The television is playing their song.

Come on Dean, show us how you’re really strong.

Sam’s eyes have me hypnotized,

And Cas’s voice makes my heart rise.

Please, don’t leave us.

I hope you haven’t had enough.

You give us hope and comfort,

Keeping our dreams hanging above.

Nothing wrong with dreams after all.

We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love

We’ve got CW to thank and cheer for

Supernatural Love

No more waiting, they are finally near.

Gotta get ready, gotta fight the darkness here

One more monster, come on, let’s go

Hope Crowley’s still kicking because he was one hell of a foe

And the television is playing their song.

Come on Dean, show us how you’re really strong.

Sam sacrificed all for you

Cas got your back. Yes, that’s true.

Please, don’t leave us.

I hope you haven’t had enough.

You keep our dreams hanging above.

Nothing wrong with dreams after all.

We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love

We’ve got you heroes caught in our eyes

We’ve got a thing that’s called Supernatural Love

We’ve got a thing that’s called,

Supernatural Love

Share this:













