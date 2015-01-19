Climate change, not just increasing atmospheric temperatures, has been affecting the Jet Stream. When the Jet Stream travels across from the West to the East […]
News From Above
A body of water
■ Tourists at a Los Angeles hotel were distressed to learn they’d been drinking, bathing, and brushing their teeth with water from a rooftop tank […]
COVID-19 Live Statistics
Best viewed on a desktop or laptop browser. Click on individual locations on the left to view the breakdown of Covid-19 cases for that specific region. Click here to view in full screen.
Facts & Trends
Something Fishy Going On
A Chinese fishmonger found a 3-pound live bomb inside a squid he was cutting up. Police took the squid away and blew it up in […]
Soul Fountain: Featured
Poem – All We iWolves (By Josh Lowder)
All We iWolves —a VR blush She’s not visiting; she’s moving in— listens from her hunkered launch, watches from the deepest pitch— and leaps […]
Ideas
Ralph Waldo Emerson – What Lies Within Us
“What lies behind us and what lies before us is small compared to what lies within us.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson.