A.A. Milne Quote – Experience January 25, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Good judgment comes from experience, and experience—well, that comes from poor judgment.” – A.A. Milne Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?Voltaire Quote – Judge A ManHenry Wadsworth Longfellow Quote – JudgementRobert Louis Stevenson Quote – Don’t Judge Each DayTony Robbins quote on self-empowermentOscar Wilde Quote – Experience Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with A.A. Milne, judgement, quote Growth Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.