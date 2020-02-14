Abraham Lincoln Quote – Make Up Their Minds To Be February 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.” ― Abraham Lincoln Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAbraham Lincoln Quote – HappinessAbraham Lincoln Quote – One Day At A TimeLife is ShortAbraham Lincoln Quote – Resolution to SucceedEleanor Roosevelt Quote – Great MindsJohn Stuart Quote – Ask Yourself Whether You Are Happy Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with abraham lincoln, happy, minds, quote Attitude Quotes
