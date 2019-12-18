Abraham Lincoln Quote – One Day At A Time December 17, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time.” – Abraham Lincoln Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAbraham Lincoln Quote – Make Up Their Minds To BeAbraham Lincoln Quote – I Have Been Driven To My KneesAbraham Lincoln Quote – If I Had Six HoursAbraham Lincoln Quote – I Had A Friend Who Believed In MeAbraham Lincoln Quote – PowerAbraham Lincoln Quote – Be A Good One Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with abraham lincoln, future, quote Attitude Quotes
