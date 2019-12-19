Alan Watts Quote – The World Around Us December 19, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Increasingly, the world around us looks as if we hated it.” – Alan Watts Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsDwight D. Eisenhower Quote – Under The Clouds of WarBill Nye Quote – The More You Find Out About The WorldJohn le Carré Quote – Watch The WorldPaul Auster Quote – A Place Beyond Our UnderstandingRobert Frost Quote – Half The World Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Alan Watts, quote, world Choices Quotes
