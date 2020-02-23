Alban Goodier quote – The enthusiastic February 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The enthusiastic, to those who are not, are always something of a trial.” – Alban Goodier Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSamuel Ullman Quote – Growing OldRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Nothing GreatWinston Churchill Quote – SuccessHannah Senesh Quote – Needed In This WorldGermaine de Stael Quote – Two Distinct ClassesWinston Churchill Quote – Success Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Alban Goodier, enthusiasm, quote Attitude Quotes
