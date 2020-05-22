Albert Camus Quote – A Nostalgia For Innocence May 22, 2020 Antarctica Journal “Every act of rebelling expresses a nostalgia for innocence.” – Albert Camus Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlbert Camus Quote – A Chance To Be BetterAlbert Camus Quote – We All Carry Within UsAlbert Camus Quote – Giving Everything To The PresentCartoon – The Future Of Teenage RebellionCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A Gun Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Albert Camus, quote, rebellion Attitude Quotes