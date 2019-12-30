Albert Einstein Quote – Passionately Curious December 30, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment Albert Einstein once said, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalNelson Mandela Quote – There Is No PassionHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I DreamAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationTerri Guillemets Quotes – Some Colors Exist In Dreams Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with albert einstein, curiosity, determination, dreams, quote Determination Dreams Quotes
