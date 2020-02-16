Albert Schweitzer Quote – Its Hour Is Now February 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Truth has no special time of its own. Its hour is now — always.” – Albert Schweitzer Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlbert Schweitzer Quote – Rekindle The Inner SpiritFriedrich Nietzsche Quote – InterpretationGandhi Quote – The Way of Truth and LoveAlbert Schweitzer quote – An extension of life around himAlbert Schweitzer Quote – Attitudes Of The MindQuote – Truth and Character Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Albert Schweitzer, quote, truth Quotes Truth
