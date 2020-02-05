Aldous Huxley Quote – Experience February 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Experience is not what happens to you. It is what you do with what happens to you.” – Aldous Huxley Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSwami Sivananda Quote – Think Positively and MasterfullyAldous Huxley Quote – HellAldous Huxley Quote – Music Is What Feelings Sound LikeAldous Huxley Quote – Taking Things For GrantedAldous Huxley Quote – Sons Have AlwaysOscar Wilde Quote – Experience Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Aldous Huxley, experience, quote Choices Quotes
