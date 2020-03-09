Alice Walker quote – Activism is my rent for living on this planet March 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Activism is my rent for living on this planet.” – Alice Walker Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlice Walker Quote – Expect NothingJulia Butterfly Hill quote – You already do make a differenceCartoon – The Nine Stages Of ActivismThousands protest the killing of an anti-fascism activist by skinheadsPeggy Noonan Quote – Anonymous HeroismBarbara De Angelis Quote – Living With Integrity Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with activism, Alice Walker, quote Integrity Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.