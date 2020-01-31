Alice Walker Quote – Expect Nothing January 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Expect nothing. Live frugally on surprise.” – Alice Walker Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlice Walker quote – Activism is my rent for living on this planetPuritan saying – Make Do or Do WithoutJohn Maynard Keynes Quote – Start From An Extreme PositionHenry Ward Beecher Quote – Never Excuse YourselfDon’t Be Too Hard On YourselfAlice Munro Quote – An Underground System Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Alice Walker, frugal, quote Attitude Quotes
