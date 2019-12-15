Amelia Earhart Quote – Courage December 15, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Courage is the price that life exacts for granting peace.” – Amelia Earhart Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Peaceful Uses For DronesMary Parker Follett Quote – Reconciling Our DifferencesLinda Hogan Quote – Petitions For PeaceBuddha Quote – DisciplineNelson Mandela Quote – Work With Your EnemyTenzin Gyatso Quote – Provide Peace For Another Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Amelia Earhart, peace, quote Courage Quotes
