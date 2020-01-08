Andy Warhol Quote – Time Changes Things January 8, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” – Andy Warhol Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAndy Warhol Quote – Change Them For YourselfMargaret Mead Quote – Change The WorldQuote – Being honest with ourselvesW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Continue To Love A Changed PersonWinston Churchill Quote – Change is the price of survivalGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – Progress Is Impossible Without Change Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with andy warhol, change, quote Change Quotes
