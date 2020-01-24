Ann Landers Quote – Sorrow Knows How To Swim January 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “People who drink to drown their sorrow should be told that sorrow knows how to swim.” – Ann Landers Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAnn Landers Quote – Love Is Friendship That Has Caught FireFrançois de La Rochefoucauld Quote – MemoryCharles Spurgeon Quote – AnxietyMeister Eckhart Quote – In Darkness We Find The LightSteven Wright Quote – Dry IceBeatrice of Nazareth Quote – The Unutterable Richness Of Love Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Ann Landers, quote, sorrow Addiction Quotes
