Ann Powers Quote – The Skepticism of Youth

“The skepticism of youth signals the beginning of a search for something actually worth trusting, both within one’s own psyche and in the world. That’s why teens, supposedly stuck in life’s lost years, are often so unequivocal about what they love and what they hate, and so frustrated when they feel misunderstood. The adolescent spirit is not the spirit of the lost. It is the conviction that you are not lost — that wandering has a purpose, and that what you deserve more than anything is the freedom to walk awhile on your own path.”

– Ann Powers

