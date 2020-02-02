Anne Morrow Lindbergh Quote – Insincere February 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere.” – Anne Morrow Lindbergh Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAnne Morrow Lindbergh Quote – Being InsincereGeorge Orwell Quote – The Great EnemySen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan Quote – Competence In GovernmentAl Capp Quote – Know It The LoudestMark Twain Quote- Man Will Do Many ThingsJohn Ruskin Quote – The Only Thing Of Consequence Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Anne Morrow Lindbergh, insincerity, quote Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.