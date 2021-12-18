Anti-Semitic Themed Carnival Float in Spain

5/5 - (1 vote)

At a carnival that took place in Spain, participants portrayed anti-Semitic Nazis and Jewish concentration camp prisoners while dancing next to a float sensationalizing a crematorium.

The Israeli Embassy in Madrid protested the anti-Semitic display at the annual carnival procession in Campo de Criptana, a town situated about 80 miles southeast of the capital.

“We condemn the vile and repugnant representation that disrespects the victims of the Holocaust,” the embassy wrote on Twitter, “making fun of the murder of millions of Jews by the Nazis. European nations must collectively fight anti-Semitic behavior.”

The video below of the parade features the participants marching in their anti-Semitic Nazi uniform costumes. Behind them, dancers adorning striped prisoner outfits resembling concentration camp uniforms followed while waving flags of Israel. They procession also included a float shaped like a train locomotive with two large chimneys.

Earlier in the week, an anti-Semitic parade in Aalst, Belgium, featured costumes of ultra-Orthodox Jews depicted as ants. Dozens of other participants wore fake hooked noses based on Jewish stereotypes. One group of participants wore shiny black uniforms and red armbands resembling Nazi uniforms. Another group dressed as Jews carried a sign that warned readers “not to tell the truth about the Jew.”

Due to previous anti-Semitic displays, UNESCO dropped the Aalst Carnival from its list of world heritage events over the depiction of Jews in the 2019 procession. It featured a float with effigies of grinning Haredim grasping bags of money and one with a rat on its shoulders.

Antisemitism may be manifested in many ways, ranging from expressions of hatred of or discrimination against individual Jews to organized pogroms by mobs, state police, or even military attacks on entire Jewish communities. Although the term did not come into common usage until the 19th century, it is now also applied to historic anti-Jewish incidents.

The group that created the anti-Semitic float stated that it was meant to protest the increasing cost of living.

Source: Israeli Times

