Anzia Yezierska quote – To start a movement March 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It takes six simpletons and one zealot to start a movement.” – Anzia Yezierska Share this: More from Antarctica JournalThousands protest the killing of an anti-fascism activist by skinheadsCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunKen Kesey Quote – LeadershipMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – A Molder Of ConsensusRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Leave A Trail Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Anzia Yezierska, movement, quote Leadership Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.