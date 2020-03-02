Aristotle Quote – No Education At All March 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” – Aristotle Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAristotle Quote – Courage and HonorAristotle Quote – To Be AngryAristotle Quote – Excellence Is A HabitAristotle Quote – Excellence Is A HabitSydney J. Harris Quote – The Whole Purpose Of EducationAnatole France Quote – Education Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with aristotle, education, quote Quotes Values
