Arthur Schopenhauer Quote – Life March 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal "The first 40 years of life give us the text; the next 30 supply the commentary." – Arthur Schopenhauer tagged with Arthur Schopenhauer, commentary, life, quote Life Quotes
