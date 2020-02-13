Scientists have made an astronomical declaration, stating that there is likely ten times the amount of galaxies in our universe than originally expected. The previous amount was believed to be about 200 billion, but now it is believed to be much more.

According to astronomers from the University of Nottingham, we are just beginning to learn exactly how vast our universe is. To aid in their research, astronomers took images of deep space using high powered telescopes from around the world. They then converted the images into 3D maps which allowed them to calculate the volume and density of calculated sections of space whicc they added up and calculated that there are approximately two trillion galaxies in our universe.

Amazingly, over 90 percent of the galaxies in the universe have yet to be studied. Christopher Conselice, lead researcher stated, “Who knows what interesting properties we will find when we study these galaxies with the next generation of telescopes.”

