Audrey Hepburn Quote – Elegance is the only beauty that never fades December 17, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.” – Audrey Hepburn Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAudrey Hepburn Quote – Tell More About A PersonAudrey Hepburn Quote – The Beauty Of A WomanAudrey Hepburn Quote – I BelieveBarbara Bloom Quote – Filling The Cracks With GoldQuote – Truth and CharacterMalcolm X quote – nobody can give you freedom Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with audrey hepburn, elegance, quote Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.