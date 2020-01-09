Baltasar Gracian Quote – Good Things January 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Good things, when short, are twice as good.” – Baltasar Gracian Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – New In TownTo talk goodness is not good. Only to do it is.Bob Marley Quote – Why Should IRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Cultivate The Habit of Being GratefulAnthony Hopkins Quote – A Short PrayerDoug Larson Quote – Clear Conscience Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with goodness Attitude Quotes
