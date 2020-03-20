Benjamin Franklin Quote – Good For Making Excuses March 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else.” – Benjamin Franklin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – New In TownBenjamin Franklin Quote – They WIshed Again For Their BlackbirdsBenjamin Franklin Quote – Say The Right ThingBenjamin Franklin Quote – Enemy To NoneBenjamin Franklin Quote – If Men Are So WickedBenjamin Franklin Quote – Preparing To Fail Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with benjamin franklin, excuses, quote Character Quotes
