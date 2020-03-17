Bernard Meitzer Quote – When You Forgive March 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “When you forgive you in no way change the past, but you sure do change the future.” – Bernard Meitzer Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDesmond Tutu quote – Without Forgiveness, there is no futurePope Benedict quote – Forgiveness is no substitute for justiceMigno McLaughlin Quote – What we forgive too freely doesn’t stay forgivenMartin Luther King Jr. quote – forgiveness is not an occasional actCatherine Ponder quote – Forgiveness is the only wayWilliam A. Meninger quote – Prayer Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Bernard Meitzer, forgiveness, quote Growth Quotes
