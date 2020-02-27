Bette Davis Quote – Never Been A Parent February 26, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If you’ve never been hated by your child, you’ve never been a parent.” – Bette Davis Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingBette Davis Quote – A Sure Way To Lose HappinessCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – A Little Shot of FearCartoon – Choice of Punishment Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Bette Davis, parent, quote Parents Quotes
