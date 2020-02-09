5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

In the biggest gender reveal ever, Jaren Garcia and his wife have taken the common baby gender reveal to entirely new heights…. Over 15,000 feet high to be precise!

In this video you can see the Garcia’s friends and family members awaiting the biggest gender reveal ever of the family’s soon-to-be newest addition. Eager friends and family members wait in anticipation as Jaren prepares to take a daredevil tandem dive out of an airplane soaring high above the crowd.

With a special device attached to the dive instructor’s feet, colored smoke is released during the skydive which reveals the baby’s gender. With family and friends cheering on the ground below, Jaren makes his descent and safely lands to bask in the congratulations awaiting him.

So, what did the “Biggest Gender Reveal Ever” reveal????

Watch the video and find out!

Permission to publish granted by video owner, Jaren Garcia. Original video located here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6blr07j0ai0 Visit Youtube channel for more: Click Here

