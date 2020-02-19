Bill Clinton Quote – Pessimism Is An Excuse For Not Trying February 18, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Pessimism is an excuse for not trying and a guarantee to a personal failure.” – Bill Clinton Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunMark Twain Quote – A Young PessimistJames Richardson Quote – Pessimists and OptimistsCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Woke up and decided to be….Cartoon – Pessimistic Wireless Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Bill Clinton, pessimism, quote Attitude Quotes
