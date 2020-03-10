Bill Gates Quote – Success Is A Lousy Teacher March 10, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” – Bill Gates Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingBill Gates Quote – SuccessCartoon – Shopping with old peopleWinner’s CreedLogan Smith Quote – SuccessJames Cameron Quote – If You Set Your Goals Ridiculously High Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Bill Gates, quote, success Quotes Success
