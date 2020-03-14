Bill Gates Quote – Success March 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Success is a lousy teacher.” – Bill Gates Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingBill Gates Quote – Success Is A Lousy TeacherLogan Smith Quote – SuccessJames Cameron Quote – If You Set Your Goals Ridiculously HighHenry David Thoreau Quote – Advance ConfidentlyBen Carson Quote – Success Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Bill Gates, quote, success Quotes Success
