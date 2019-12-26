Bob Hope Quote – Middle Age December 26, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Middle age is when your age starts to show around your middle.” – Bob Hope Share this: More from Antarctica JournalThomas Bailey Aldrich Quote – To Triumph Over Old AgeMaya Angelou Quote – Most People AgeW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Old Age Is…Margaret Atwood Quote – WisdomLeon Trotsky Quote – Old AgeBeverly Sills Quote – In Youth We Run Into Difficulties Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Bob Hope, middle age, quote Aging Quotes
