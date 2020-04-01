Brenda Hammond Quote – You’re Already Defeated April 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If fear alters behavior, you’re already defeated.” – Brenda Hammond Share this: More from Antarctica JournalStephen and Ondrea Levine quote – The same insecurity and doubtMignon McLaughlin quote – the fear of being laughed atMignon McLaughlin quote – Worse than the realityShirley MacLaine Quote – Fear Makes Strangers of People Who Would Be FriendsRudyard Kipling Quote – Of All The Liars In The WorldJoseph Campbell Quote – The Treasure You Seek Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Brenda Hammond, fear, quote Fear Quotes
