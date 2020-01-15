Buckminster Fuller quote – dare to be naive January 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Dare to be naive.” – Buckminster Fuller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSoren Kierkegaard quote – not to dare is to lose oneselfSteven Wright Quote – Dry IceQuote – Being honest with ourselvesAmelia Earhart Quote – CourageAmbrose Redmoon Quote – Courage Is Not The Absence Of FearMaya Angelou Quote – History Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Buckminster Fuller, naive, quote Courage Quotes
