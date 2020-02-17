C. Northcote Parkinson Quote – Delay is the deadliest form of denial February 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Delay is the deadliest form of denial.” – C. Northcote Parkinson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalElisabeth Kubler-Ross Quote – The Five StagesCartoon – Plausible DeniabilitySteven Wright Quote – EverythingMarcus Aurelius quote – If it is not rightEmile Henry Gauvreau quote – Strange Race of PeopleI.F. Stone quote – Somebody who believes as you do, wins Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with C. Northcote Parkinson, denial, quote Choices Quotes
