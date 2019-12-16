CAN A HURRICANE BE DEACTIVATED?

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

We all know that hurricanes are very powerful and destructive. Some scientists think that we can try to control them by slowing, stopping or weakening them with pumps. The pumps would bring the colder water to the surface from deep into the ocean waters to decrease the heat that hurricanes thrive on. This system would be very costly transporting the number pumps – approximately 100,000 – to where the hurricane is brewing. One of the other options would be to send aerosols into the air to cause clouds to reflect more sunshine to the area to curb the evaporation and lessen the warm waters that hurricanes need to get their strength. Most scientists believe that messing with hurricanes is very dangerous with unintended consequences and not very practical.

