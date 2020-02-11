CARBON FOUND IN PEAT SWAMP IN CONGO BASIN

In the center of Africa’s Congo Basin, they have found about 30 billion metric tons of carbon that is equal to 20 years of US fossil fuel emissions. While using satellite imagery scientists have found 56,000 square feet of highly acidic swamp with depths of 20 feet. This area is the largest peatland found in the Tropics. Being highly acidic and devoid of oxygen it keeps decaying plants and animals from totally decomposing, which prevents the carbon from being released into the atmosphere. If the land is destroyed for agricultural use or dried out much of the stored carbon would escape. It has been accumulating for about 11,000 years. Scientists have noted that if we leave the peatland to itself it would help with the climate change and it should be a priority at this time.

