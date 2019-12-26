Carl Sandburg Quote – Discover Creative Solitude December 26, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “One of the greatest necessities in America is to discover creative solitude.” – Carl Sandburg Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCarl Sandburg Quote – Everywhere At OnceKenneth Rexroth Quote – The Creative ActPablo Picasso Quote – The urge to destroy is also a creative urgeNikola Tesla Quote – Be AloneQuote – Music and Art Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Carl Sandburg, creativity, quote, solitude Creativity Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.