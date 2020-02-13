Carl Sandburg Quote – Everywhere At Once February 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There are people who want to be everywhere at once, and they get nowhere.” – Carl Sandburg Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleCarl Sandburg Quote – Discover Creative SolitudeMargaret Mead Quote – Change The WorldPeople In Your PastTony Robbins quote on self-empowermentQuote – Tony Robbins on Setting Goals Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Carl Sandburg, focus, quote Growth Quotes
