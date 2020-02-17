Charles Dickens Quote – Lighten The Burdens of Another February 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” ― Charles Dickens Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsCharles Dickens Quote – No One Is Useless In This WorldCharles Dickens Quote – FamilySt. Francis of Assisi Quote – Blessed Is The ServantPope Francis Quote – Light Of The WorldLorraine Hansberry quote – That which must also make you lonely Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with burden, Charles Dickens, lighten, quote Inspiration Quotes Relationships
You must log in to post a comment.