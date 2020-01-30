Chief Seattle Quote – We Do Not Inherit The Earth January 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” – Chief Seattle Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMarshall McLuhan Quote – There Are No Passengers On Spaceship EarthEarthquakes- What Are They?The Coldest Place on EarthCartoon – How Life On Earth Really Got Its StartCartoon – Heaven on EarthSave The Earth, Do The Dishes Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Chief Seattle, earth, quote Quotes Society
You must log in to post a comment.