Chris Rock Quote – Married or Single February 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You can either be married and bored or single and lonely.” – Chris Rock Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBenjamin Franklin Quote – Enemy To NoneR. Buckminster Fuller Quote – The Thought Is StaggeringBob Marley Quote – Everybody Is Going To Hurt YouBarbara De Angelis Quote – Living With IntegrityStephen R. Covey Quote – Trust Is The Glue of LifeCartoon – Outdoor Seating Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Chris Rock, quote, relationships Quotes Relationships
You must log in to post a comment.