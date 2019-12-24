Christian Larson Quote – Take pride December 24, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go.” – Christian Larson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAudrey Hepburn Quote – I BelieveJane Austen Quote – A Person May Be Proud Without Being VainMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – Faith isKat Duff Quote – FaithRalph Marston Quote – The Keys To PatiencePope John Paul II Quote – All Is Well Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with christian larson, faith, pride, quote Faith Growth Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.