Climate report offers a grim forecast

What happened

A United Nations panel of the world’s leading environmental

scientists issued its most dire warnings

on the dangers posed by climate

change, saying global warming is already affecting

every continent and threatens to devastate

food supplies, cause mass extinctions of plants and

animals, worsen droughts, and raise the risk of

wars over resources. The longer society holds off

on cutting emissions of planet-heating greenhouse

gases, said the report from the Intergovernmental

Panel on Climate Change, the greater the damage

will be. “Nobody on this planet is going to

be untouched by the impacts of climate change,”

said panel Chairman Rajendra Pachauri. Scientists

said that rising oceans and droughts could displace

hundreds of millions of people by the end of

the century, causing trillions of dollars of damage.

Surging temperatures have already lowered corn

and wheat yields, the report noted, and farmers could

soon struggle to meet the world’s food demands.

The 2,500-page report was released at a critical time, as governments

prepared to negotiate a new deal to reduce greenhouse gas

emissions. To have any major impact, the agreement would

need the cooperation of the U.S.—which never ratified the 1997

Kyoto climate accord—and major energy users from the developing

world, particularly China and India.

What the editorials said

This alarming report should be a “call to action,” said the Los

Angeles Times. There is now overwhelming scientific evidence

that climate change is radically altering our planet. The mountain

snowpack in the western U.S. is shrinking, reducing the country’s

water supply. “Heat waves are becoming more frequent and more

intense.” If we care about the world we’re leaving our children,

we will now take serious steps to cut carbon emissions.

But “man-made global warming is still a theory, not established

science,” said the Washington Examiner. Yes, the average global

temperature did rise through much of the last century. But from

1997 to 2012 the temperature remained static,

even as Chinese power plants pumped out tons

of supposedly planet-warming carbon dioxide.

“The facts always seem to contradict the dire observations

of global-warming alarmists.”

What the columnists said

Climate change is clearly real, said Matt Ridley

in The Wall Street Journal, but the debate now

is between the alarmists and the “lukewarmers,”

who think its impact will be nowhere near as extreme

as this report claims. New research suggests

that our climate is less sensitive to carbon emissions

than previously thought, which means the

planet might warm by just 2 degrees Fahrenheit

in the next century—less than half the rise predicted

by the panel. Replacing fossil fuels with

expensive solar and wind energy to combat this

modest warming would be the economic equivalent

of taking “chemotherapy for a cold.”

That “false optimism” is dangerous, said Phil Plait in Slate.com.

By cutting our carbon emissions—phasing out dirty coal-burning

power plants, and improving vehicle fuel efficiency—we can slow

climate change’s worst effects, giving us time to “figure out what

steps to take next.” But if we listen to the skeptics and do nothing,

the results “will prove disastrous.” We will all have to make

sacrifices to survive this crisis, said Simon Jenkins in TheGuardian

.com. Environmentalists will have to drop their opposition to genetically

modified crops designed to cope with droughts. Conservatives,

meanwhile, will have to accept that the developing world

will need billions more dollars in aid—unless they want to be inundated

with climate refugees. “Nothing can be off-limits.”

Sadly, the world remains unwilling to act, said Philip Bump in

TheAtlantic.com. Developing nations such as China and India are

expected to build more than 1,000 coal-burning power plants in

the next few years, to meet the electricity demands of their fastgrowing

economies. Western governments could pass policies that

would reduce emissions, but won’t, out of fear of angering voters

with higher energy bills. After all, “it’s always easier to shell out

money for a disaster that has already happened.”

Source: The Week

