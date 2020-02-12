Confucius Quote – The Gentleman Understands February 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The gentleman understands what is moral.The small man understands what is profitable” – Confucius Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?Paul Brooks Quote – Nobody Calls The CopsShirley Chisholm Quote – It Is Seldom That Profit LosesConfucius Quote – Wherever you go, go with all your heartAlbert Einstein Quote – Be A Man Of ValueGeorge Eliot Quote – God’s Mercy Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with confucius, profit, quote Morality Quotes
