Could “ice cauldrons” Reveal Life on the Red Planet?

We may be closer to discovering life on Mars from the finding of some depressions on the surface of the planet. Researchers have found some ice cauldrons that may have the ingredients to contain life. These funnels were found in the Galaxias Fossae Region and Hellas Basin areas several years ago. In order to have these formations they need to be made by volcanic eruptions to form under ice sheets like the ones found in Iceland and Greenland.

Researchers now have the equipment to do more in-depth research of the planet using a machine that can take a 2D image and make a 3D map to reveal ice cauldrons under the surface.

This may be our first step in seeing if there are indeed Martians living on Mars.