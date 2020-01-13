Cynthia Ozick Quote – Deserve Our Gratitude January 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.’ – Cynthia Ozick Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Cultivate The Habit of Being GratefulKarl Barth Quote – Joy Is The Simplest Form Of GratitudeWilliam Faulkner Quote – GratitudeWilliam Arthur Ward Quote – GratitudeMohammad Ali Quote – Service To OthersZig Ziglar Quote on Gratitude Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Cynthia Ozick, gratitude, quote Gratitude Quotes
